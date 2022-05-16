Jordan Peterson named Chancellor of Ralston College

Clinical Psychologist and best-selling author Jordan Peterson has been appointed Chancellor of Ralston College.

"Ralston College is honored to announce the appointment of Dr. Jordan B Peterson as its Chancellor," the college announced on May 5. "Dr. Peterson has been an eloquent advocate for and a fearless champion of the ideals that have, for centuries, been central to the enterprise of university education."

The statement continued, "At Ralson College he joined a community dedicated to the revival and reinvention of the university and to the recovery of these ideals."

Dr @jordanbpeterson is one of the most celebrated and inspiring teachers in the world. It is an honor to welcome him as our Chancellor.https://t.co/NA35t3oaQF — Ralston College (@RalstonCollege) May 5, 2022

Ralston College is a private institution in Savannah, Georgia.

Ralston prides itself on its "absolute commitment to freedom of thought and speech" and "expects its students and staff to behave reasonably and courteously, in a manner befitting a community of free and intelligent people."

It has no religious or political affiliation, and regards itself as "fiercely non-partisan."

Ralston regarded Peterson as a "tireless defender of free thought, free speech and conscientious action" and commended him for being a "passionate advocate" for what free speech and thought can achieve.

Before accepting his role as Chancellor, Peterson worked at the University of Toronto as a tenured psychology professor. He retired from the role in January due to the "appalling ideology of diversity, inclusion and equity."

Peterson noted that the "DIE" concepts are "demolishing education and business."

Peterson is well-known for his international bestseller 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos. The book examines 12 rules for readers to adopt to improve their lives.

"Discover in this book of exceptional power 12 simple yet profound rules for sorting yourself out, setting your house in order, and improving the world–by starting with yourself," the description states.

Peterson publicly identified himself as a conservative earlier this year, citing radical ideology in higher education.

"I wasn't conservative until liberals kowtowed to radicals," he tweeted.

I wasn't a conservative until liberals kowtowed to radicals. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 10, 2022

Ralston College notes that Peterson's position is the "formal and ceremonial head" of the school.

According to the college, the responsibility of Chancellor is to be a "symbol of continuity" and the "guardian [of] freedoms" that promote artistic creation and philosophical reflection.

"Above all, the Chancellorship advances the university's most fundamental aim: to kindle and enlarge the human spirit," the website dictates.

