Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Wanting more, Democrats tell Biden to withhold executive action on student loans

Three Democrat senators have asked President Biden to pause any executive action on student loan cancelation.

Biden is not expected to come to a final decision on student loans until the end of August.

Trending
1
University will not let students graduate without passing a DEI course
By Alexia Bianchi '22
2
Prof calls diversity of thought ‘white supremacist b******t’
By Justin Caruso
3
Chinese cheating rampant in U.S. college applications, and in classrooms
By Eduardo Neret
4
Vanderbilt uses 'Feelings Wheel' for diversity training
By Haley Worth '22
5
Trump supporting student says 'radical left professor' called police after he recorded …
By Lacey Kestecher '23
6
EXCLUSIVE: School backs down, prof who refused diversity training still employed
By Mckenna Dallmeyer '22
Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Wednesday, May 18, 2022 8:22 PM

Three Democrat senators have asked President Biden to pause any executive action on student loan cancelation. 

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Elizabeth Warner and Raphael Warnock requested a meeting with the President to urge him to reconsider a more progressive attack on student loan forgiveness, Politico reports

In the meantime, the lawmakers asked that the President refrain from using executive action to cancel student loans. 

[RELATED: Hunger strike, singing: A day of college student protests at the White House]

The White House announced in April that the COVID-era freeze on student loan repayment would be extended until Aug. 31. 

There has also been disagreement among the Democrat party as to how much student loan debt should be forgiven.

Biden has been adamant that he will not consider forgiving above $50,000 in debt per borrower despite requests from the more progressive wing of his party. 

Rather, the administration has been toying with the $10,000 amount promised during the 2020 campaign. 

"I am considering dealing with some debt reduction," Biden stated last month. "I am not considering $50,000 debt reduction."

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students favor canceling student loan debt... until realizing how much it would cost]

According to The Brookings Institution, $50,000 per borrower would cost approximately $1 trillion. Biden's proposed plan, on the other hand, would cost $373 billion.

Still, the President is not expected to come to a final decision until the end of August.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did tell reporters on May 3 that Biden is looking to curb repayments for borrowers who earn "less than $125,000 a year."

Campus Reform has contacted all parties mentioned in this article and will update accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this