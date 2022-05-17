Video
No results

Students partner with leftist activists to protest for abortion

Florida State University and Florida A&M University's Students for Democratic Society chapters partnered with other left-wing organizations in the community to protest the potential overruling of Roe v. Wade.

The FSU chapter has a history of pro-abortion activism.

William Biagini '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 4:42 PM

Two Tallahassee Students for Democratic Society (SDS) chapters rallied outside of the Florida Capitol Building on May 12 in support of abortion. 

Florida State University (FSU) and Florida A&M University's (FAMU) SDS chapters partnered with other left-wing organizations in the community to protest the potential overruling of Roe v. Wade.

"Tallahassee showed out in defense of Roe v. Wade! The working people of this town know the politicians of either party wont help us," the FSU chapter tweeted. "We keep us safe, therefore it's our responsibility to STAND UP and FIGHT BACK against attacks on reproductive rights!"

Activists representing FAMU Planned Parenthood Generation Action and the left-wing community groups such as the Tallahassee Community Action Committee joined the chapters. 

The FSU chapter has a history of pro-abortion activism. 

On May 3, the group "stood up and FOUGHT BACK" outside of the Florida Supreme Court advocating for abortion.

"We know the politicians won't help us," the group tweeted, "we keep us safe!"

The FAMU chapter announced its launch on May 10, and deemed itself the "first chapter of Students for Democratic Society on a [sic] HBCU campus."

The group received an online welcome from the FSU chapter, which expressed its interest in partnering with the chapter to "combat[t] all forms of oppression on our campuses, in Tallahassee, and beyond!"

The FAMU chapter was also welcomed by the national branch of SDS, who urged Twitter users to "give this new SDS chapter a follow!"


Campus Reform contacted every organization mentioned in this article and the media relations team of each school. This article will be updated accordingly.

Staff image

