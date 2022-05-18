WATCH: Student says 'unborn fetus' is 'far less of a person'





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with pro-abortion students at George Mason University's Arlington campus about the fate of Roe v. Wade.

The students were protesting a virtual speech delivered by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito last Thursday during the annual Scalia Forum.

Protests erupted on college campuses across the country after it was leaked earlier this month that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alito penned the majority opinion.

Campus Reform reported on George Mason protest.

"It's terrible, it'll set us back several decades," one student told Campus Reform.

The student said that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was made by "old White men," despite the fact that Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett are reported to support overruling Roe.

"Anybody can have bad opinions," the student said of Barrett. "I don't really see as much of a contradiction with pointing out that somebody is a woman."

Another protester expressed concern that the overturn of Roe would make "uterus havers" more fearful. The student rejected any restrictions being placed on abortion.

"I don't certainly believe that, from conception, it is alive," she said. "There's also certainly a lot of things that prove beneficial for women to have an abortion regardless of term."

