Campus Profile: New Mexico State University
New Mexico State University is a public university in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Around 11,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
New Mexico State University is a public institution in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Around 11,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans NMSU
Students for Life of NMSU
Turning Point USA at NMSU
Liberal Organizations:
AgGays
Black Student Association
College Democrats
Defend Our Future
Gay Anime Club
Gender Diverse Aggies
New Mexico Alliance for Minority Participation
NMSU Students for Socialism
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
FEC Data on New Mexico State University Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, New Mexico State University employee political donations contributed 60.04% to Democrat candidates, while 39.96% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
New Mexico State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
New Mexico State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about New Mexico State University:
With Biden’s border crisis brewing, New Mexico State addresses ‘sanctuary campus’ calls
New Mexico State University is rejecting calls from students and faculty to become a “Sanctuary Campus” for illegal immigrants. In an email sent to the campus community, the university president defended NMSU’s partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol as well.
Prof draws criticism for sharing ‘Wuhan Plague’ picture on social media
A University of New Mexico professor posted images on Facebook referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan Plague.” One student said that the post amounted to “vilification of the people of China.”
Conservative prof claims he was fired over political beliefs
A conservative professor who was recently fired by New Mexico State University is suing the school for allegedly discriminating against him on his political and religious identity.