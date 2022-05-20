Video
Campus Profile: New Mexico State University

New Mexico State University is a public university in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Around 11,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Sterling Rosenthal '24 | Colorado Campus Correspondent
Friday, May 20, 2022 11:30 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

New Mexico State University is a public institution in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Around 11,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations: 


Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans NMSU

Students for Life of NMSU

Turning Point USA at NMSU


Liberal Organizations:

AgGays

Black Student Association

College Democrats

Defend Our Future

Gay Anime Club

Gender Diverse Aggies

New Mexico Alliance for Minority Participation

NMSU Students for Socialism

Planned Parenthood Generation Action


FEC Data on New Mexico State University Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, New Mexico State University employee political donations contributed 60.04% to Democrat candidates, while 39.96% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

New Mexico State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.



COVID-19:

New Mexico State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.


Campus Reform stories about New Mexico State University:


With Biden’s border crisis brewing, New Mexico State addresses ‘sanctuary campus’ calls

New Mexico State University is rejecting calls from students and faculty to become a “Sanctuary Campus” for illegal immigrants. In an email sent to the campus community, the university president defended NMSU’s partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol as well.


Prof draws criticism for sharing ‘Wuhan Plague’ picture on social media

A University of New Mexico professor posted images on Facebook referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan Plague.” One student said that the post amounted to “vilification of the people of China.”


Conservative prof claims he was fired over political beliefs

A conservative professor who was recently fired by New Mexico State University is suing the school for allegedly discriminating against him on his political and religious identity.

