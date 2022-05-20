Swimmer who lost against Lia Thomas is stepping up for female athletes

After tying for fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming Championship, a University of Kentucky swimmer is dedicating herself to being an advocate for women athletes.

Riley Gaines, who competed against Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle told Fox News on Friday that she will continue work to raise awareness about the need to protect women's sports.

Gaines stated that she is partnering with organizations and will participate in events pertaining to the women's issue. She will attend a Las Vegas rally at the end of the month. She also mentioned both a book and a documentary are "in the works."

The attention to the issue reportedly correlates with the 50-year anniversary of Title IX. The regulation has recently come into the spotlight as a focus of the Biden administration's gender agenda.

Anticipated changes to Title IX would add "gender identity" alongside biological sex.

The move has raised concerns among experts who warn that the modification could erode women's rights.

In addition to the events, Gaines stated she intends to begin work on the "legislative side" and has been in talks with United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (TN- R).

One of her ideas includes introducing a new policy named Title XX in reference to biological chromosomes.

"I've got some really cool things in the works and I'm really excited to continue pursuing it as it's something I'm extremely passionate about," she said.

Gaines also addressed the biological differences between men and women, which she referred to as "night and day." According to Gaines, it is important to acknowledge the differences between the sexes to ensure fair competition.

"Obviously in a sport like swimming, where it is based on your individual performance, and it requires things like your stamina and your strength and endurance, all these things that women are just typically disadvantaged at over men," Gaines said. "To pretend otherwise defies logic, reason, science, and common sense."

