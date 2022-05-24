REPORT: Professor under investigation after showing 'deviant pornography' to students

A Soka University of America professor is under investigation after showing students "deviant pornography" in the classroom.

Associate Professor Aneil Rallin reportedly showed pornographic content in his upper-level course "Advanced Communications Skills: Writing the Body," Inside Higher Ed reports.

Soka is a private university in Aliso Viejo, California.

"Writing the Body" asks students to analyze "how bodies are politically, socially, sexually, racially, culturally, metaphorically, and historically constituted," the course description states.

Interim Dean of Faculty Michael Weiner informed Rallin that multiple students complained about the content being "pedophilic," per Inside Higher Ed.

One student in the course was reported to be a rape victim, while another was an alleged sexual abuse survivor.

Rallin has retained his position pending a faculty investigation into the matter.

Campus Reform has reported on the frequency of pornographic content being shown in college classrooms.

At Westminster College in Utah, students could take a class dedicated to pornography. The course described porn use "as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football."

In 2020, a Brown University professor attempted to stir up a conversation on porn by advertising "feminist porn" to students.

Moreso, universities promote annual "sex week" events that advertise sexually explicit content, games, and prizes.

Campus Reform contacted Soka University of America and the administrators for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.