REPORT: University settles $1.65 million lawsuit over COVID-19 remote learning

Lindenwood University recently settled a $1.65 million lawsuit after a plaintiff claimed that the university breached its contract when it exclusively offered remote courses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

6,000 students who were enrolled in the spring 2020 semester are eligible to receive a portion of the settlement. Qualifying students will receive a $185 payment. The attorneys will collect $55,000.

Student payments will be made as an account credit, Fox Business reports. Former students who do not have an outstanding balance will receive the money via check.

The lawsuit was filed by Dylan Martin and accuses the university of up-charging students for remote-styled classes. According to the lawsuit, the university typically charges less for online classes than in-person classes.

A similar complaint was filed against George Washington University and American University in the nation's capital.

Lindenwood University was a recipient of the Department of Higher Education Emergency Relief fund. The fund provided over $9.3 million in aid to an estimated 6,281 students with the cost of tuition.

Campus Reform has reported on a number of universities that faced legal challenges due to Covid-19 regulations. At Indiana University, students filed a lawsuit against the vaccine mandate.

Similar lawsuits were filed against a slew of Ohio institutions. The schools include Ohio University, the University of Cincinnati, Bowling Green State University, and Miami University of Ohio.

