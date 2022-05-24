University blames inflation for largest tuition increase in 14 years

Boston University's (BU) largest tuition hike in 14 years will take effect at the start of the 2022-2023 academic year.

BU President Robert Brown announced the price increase to faculty and staff in a letter published May 6.

The cost of tuition will increase by 4.25%, which Brown acknowledges is the largest jump in 14 years.

Brown cited inflation as the primary reason for the increase. However, he also acknowledged the burden that the decision will have on families that are also impacted by rising inflation.

"We are caught in an inflationary vise between the institutional pressures and the impact on our students and their families," the letter states.

BU student Kevin Boulandier told Campus Reform that the tuition increase is "ridiculous."

"I think that's unfair to blame 'inflation' for raising tuition prices," he stated. "Their prices are already inflated, no need to cite inflation for another increase."

The new tuition price will be $61,050 per student.

"They are just doing this because they saw a record number of freshmen applied this year and thus they found out that no matter how much they raise rates, people are still going to come because of the school's reputation," he alleged.

The Massachusetts university does spend money on progressive agenda items including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming.

BU's Fiscal Year 2023 Budgeting Guidelines designate a portion of the money to sponsor left-wing initiatives. A portion of the budget was carved out to support "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives" and the "University's Climate Action Plan."

Per BU's "Fiscal 2023 Budget Process" documentation, the university "ended Fiscal 2021 with $29.8 million in undesignated reserves" and tuition and other student fees rose 2.6% for the 2022 fiscal year.

The university also continues to pursue its 2030 Strategic Plan.

The plan's DEI pillar includes an LGBTQIA+ Center and the creation of "inclusive pedagogy."

The university also pledged to promote research on "diversity issues" and create "educational opportunities" for students to "engage with issues of diversity."

As a part of its AffordableBU program, the university also pledged to meet "100% of demonstrated financial need for all domestic, first-time, first-year undergraduates" by expanding work-study programs and financial aid including scholarships, grants, and student loans.

In 2018, the university began its BU Hub. As part of the strategic initiative plan, the hub is expected to develop a "multidisciplinary racial and social justice course."

Currently, it is unclear how much money will go toward these initiatives following the tuition increase.

Campus Reform contacted Boston University for comment and will update accordingly.

