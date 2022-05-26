Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Turning Point USA barred from Drake University

The Drake University Student Senate denied recognition to the conservative student organization Turning Point USA.

This is the third time the group has sought campus approval.

Trending
1
WATCH: Students haven't met a pregnant man
By Noelle Fitchett '22
2
REPORT: University settles $1.65 million lawsuit over COVID-19 remote learning
By Ashley Cope '25
3
Temple U. board chair: Tenured prof Marc Lamont Hill would be 'fired immediately' at pr…
By Jon Street
4
University blames inflation for largest tuition increase in 14 years
By Leana Dippie '23
5
Leftist hiring practices are hurting public universities, scholar argues
By Robert Schmad '23
6
Baptist university establishes its first LGBTQ+ student group
By Ariana Brockman '24
Zachary Unger | Texas Campus Correspondent
Thursday, May 26, 2022 12:45 PM

The Drake University Student Senate denied recognition to the conservative student organization Turning Point USA.

The body at the Des Moines, Iowa, university voted against the proposed chapter 17-2 on Mar. 11, with one student senator citing the group's "harmful" views.

[RELATED: ADF threatens legal action after college rejects student's YAL chapter proposal]

Two months later, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) sent Drake University a letter that urged administrators to "end viewpoint discrimination and promptly process TPUSA's application for recognition." 

The letter states:

According to the Drake University Registered Student Organization Handbook, registered groups can utilize Drake's name, participate in activity fairs, and use services provided by the Student Life Center.

Without recognition, Turning Point USA will not be eligible to reserve on-campus meeting states or apply for funding.

This is the third time the group has sought campus approval. Previous attempts were made in 2016 and 2019.

"For free speech, we are not backing down," the group posted on Facebook shortly after its most recent rejection.

[RELATED: Catholic University of America denied students' request to launch TPUSA chapter]

The university's Statement of Principles states that the school does not tolerate "acts of oppression," which includes "denial of freedom of expression" and "political beliefs." 

"Ideas will not be suppressed because they are presently viewed as unpopular or inappropriate by current authorities, nor will expression of those ideas be infringed because it may be perceived as harmful to a particular group or organization," the policy states.

Campus Reform to Drake University, the Student Senate, FIRE, and TPUSA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this