University official opposed to CRT wins primary race

Jim Pillen, a regent at the University of Nebraska, narrowly won the state's Republican gubernatorial primary with 33.7% of the vote.

Campus Reform previously reported on Pillen's resolution opposing the teaching of Critical Race Theory at the University of Nebraska.

Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 5:28 PM

A University of Nebraska regent who spoke out against Critical Race Theory (CRT) has won the state's Republican primary for governor. 

Jim Pillen narrowly won the May 10 election with 33.7% of the vote. 

Campus Reform previously reported on Pillen's resolution opposing the teaching of CRT at the University of Nebraska. 

[RELATED: U Nebraska athletes petition against regent's CRT ban resolution]

The resolution was struck down by the board in a 5-3 vote after three hours of debate and public comment. 

According to Pillen's resolution, universities are a place "for open election, discussion, study, research, and learning. He further states that "education, free speech, and sound learning" are important for preserving American freedom.

"Whereas we oppose discrimination in any form," the resolution stated.

[RELATED: Should CRT be a graduation requirement? These student leaders say yes.]

University of Nebraska students opposed the resolution, with some launching a petition against Pellin. 

Pillen will now face off against Democrat candidate Senator Carol Blood. The election will be held on Nov. 8.

Campus Reform contacted Pillen and Blood for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

