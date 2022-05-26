WATCH: Students haven't met a pregnant man





Campus Reform reporter Noelle Fitchett visited California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) to ask students what they thought of Apple's new pregnant man emoji.

Earlier this year, Apple released several new emojis, one of which was a pregnant man.

“Anyone with a uterus should be represented,” according to one student at a table with a Black Lives Matters flag, Progress flag, and an “abortion is healthcare” sign.

Although most students supported the emoji, no students knew a pregnant man in real life.

“Personally, no, but I've heard, like, stories," one student answered.

"It helps a lot with inclusion.” one student remarked.

More students echoed that Apple's new emoji was a step toward progress.

A few students disapproved of the emoji or said that men cannot be pregnant.

"If you look at biology, it's impossible for that to be true, that men can get pregnant," one student told Campus Reform.

Watch the full video above.