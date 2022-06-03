Conservative student wins election after vandalism incident

A conservative student was elected to Emerson College's Student Government Association after a vandalism incident with campaign flyers.

Turning Point USA President Sammi (Sam) Neves won the position of Marketing Senator near the end of the spring semester.

However, his campaign posters were ripped off bulletin boards during the campaign.

Campus Reform obtained pictures of the torn flyers.

Neves is also a Campus Reform correspondent. This is not the first time Neves has been the center of campus controversy.

In December, Campus Reform reported that his TPUSA chapter was suspended for passing out stickers that read "China Kinda SUS."

Dennis Catrini, an Emerson student who helped Neves campaign for student government, told Campus Reform that the vandalism proved Neves had "negative connotations" associated with his name.

He confirmed that the posters did not reference TPUSA.

[RELATED: University of Washington student government wants school to introduce ‘content warnings’ in class]

"Sam Neves went through a very tough and rigorous campaign and went against all the odds to win the nomination for marketing senator," Catrini said.

"Sam will be an important voice for the SG board in steering the organization in a sensible direction," Catrini continued.

Campus Reform has contacted Emerson and its student government for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Leanadippiee on Instagram.