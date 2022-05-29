Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: South Dakota State University

South Dakota State University is a public university in Brookings. Around 9,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
WATCH: Student fights to create conservative group on campus
By Alexa Schwerha
2
Campus Profile: North Carolina State University
By Megan Benton
3
WATCH: Correspondent speaks out on TV
By Caroline Cason '22
4
EXCLUSIVE: Conservative student group loses faculty advisor, club status after pro-life…
By Alyssa Patterson '24
5
Florida universities record students' preferred pronouns
By Henry Aleksandrov '22
6
Court halts university's 'harassment policy' pending free speech lawsuit
By Alexa Schwerha
Liam Slavin '25 | South Dakota Campus Correspondent
Sunday, May 29, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

South Dakota State University is a public university in Brookings. Around 9,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations: 


Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

Jacks for Life

Turning Point USA

Young Americans for Freedom Chapter


Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Alliance

College Democrats

Feminist Equality Movement

Gender and Sexuality Alliance


FEC Data on South Dakota State University Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, South Dakota State University employee political donations contributed 41.62% to Democrat candidates, while 58.38% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

South Dakota State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.


COVID-19:

South Dakota State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this