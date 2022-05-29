Campus Profile: South Dakota State University
South Dakota State University is a public university in Brookings. Around 9,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Jacks for Life
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Freedom Chapter
Liberal Organizations:
Black Student Alliance
College Democrats
Feminist Equality Movement
Gender and Sexuality Alliance
FEC Data on South Dakota State University Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, South Dakota State University employee political donations contributed 41.62% to Democrat candidates, while 58.38% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
South Dakota State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
South Dakota State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.