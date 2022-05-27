WATCH: Correspondent speaks out on TV





Campus Reform Correspondent Allie Simon recently went on The National Desk to explain the pitfalls of the University of California system potentially transitioning to pass/fail grading systems.

Simon is completing a degree in psychology at the University of California, San Diego.

On The National Desk, Simon stated that students intentionally do not try as hard in class when they know the course has a pass or fail grade.

She is also interning at Campus Reform this summer.

