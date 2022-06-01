WATCH: Alexa Schwerha calls out 'selfish' Lia Thomas





Campus Reform Reporter and former collegiate swimmer Alexa Schwerha appeared on Fox News this morning to explain why Lia Thomas has a physical advantage over females in women's sports.

On Fox & Friends First, Schwerha called out Thomas' claim that transgender women - biological men - are not a threat to women's sports. Schwerha called that argument "selfish" and "insulting."

As a former Division II collegiate swimmer, she said that it is "frustrating" to watch Thomas make a “mockery” out of the sport she competed in.

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: Campus Reform reporter and former college athlete has some strong words on trans women competing in women's sports. https://t.co/9Mbzyk7V9r pic.twitter.com/xB76bybmlO — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2022

Schwerha is a reporter for Campus Reform. In 2021, she was the Regional Field Coordinator at the Leadership Institute for Texas and New Mexico.

The Leadership Institute is the parent organization of Campus Reform.

Schwerha graduated from Kent State University in 2021 with a degree in communication studies and a minor in political science.

Prior to her work at the Leadership Institute, she worked for the Ohio Republican Party during the 2020 election cycle.

Watch the full interview above.

Schwerha's articles can be read here.