Public university creates abortion task force in wake of potential end to Roe v. Wade

The University of Michigan has created an abortion task force following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting that Roe v. Wade may be overturned.

The move was announced in the university's faculty newspaper, The University Record.

If abortion is banned or largely restricted in Michigan following a Supreme Court ruling, the task force plans to “outline guidance for clinical providers and work to establish resources for accessing out-of-state abortions that can be provided to patients and others in the campus community”, according to The University Record.

The task force was convened by University President Mary Sue Coleman and executive vice president of medical affairs Marschall S. Runge.

The university-affiliated Michigan Medicine facilities are also involved with the task force's intended plans.

"For now, Michigan Medicine remains dedicated to and continues to provide the full spectrum of women’s health services, including abortion care," the university article states.

Campus Reform has covered the reaction to the May 2 Supreme Court leak in higher education. Reactions have included protests and vandalism.

