WATCH: Conservative journalist encourages students to pursue their dreams

Campus Reform intern Allie Simon says she intends to make the most of her summer at Campus Reform and pursue a career in media.

Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 1:58 PM


Campus Reform offers internship opportunities to students interested in journalism and media every semester. 

Allie Simon is one of the interns that will work alongside Campus Reform staff this summer to expose liberal bias on college campuses.

Simon sat down with Campus Reform reporter Alexa Schwerha to talk about what she is most looking forward to this semester.

Simon says that she is excited to learn more about the industry and refine her journalistic skills. She hopes to use these skills to pursue a career in media.

Throughout her internship, Simon will write articles that expose incidents of left-wing indoctrination in higher education, as well as conduct research. 

She recently appeared on local media to discuss a new grading system at the University of California system that would eliminate letter grades in favor of a pass/fail system.

Simon is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego. She graduated summa cum laude with a BS in psychology.

View Allie's work here.

