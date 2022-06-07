EXCLUSIVE: Methodist university displays student drag queen's photo of himself as 'gay' Jesus

A photograph featuring Jesus Christ as a gay man was recently featured at Emory University's Senior Capstone Showcase.

The photo was a self-portrait by Emory graduate Tommy Greenler, who in the accompanying text raised speculations about Jesus' sexuality by asking, "Why did he spend much of his adult life living with 12 male admirers."

"Why was John the only disciple present at the Crucifixion, when many gospels confirmed that Jesus loved him in a special way," Greenler asks.



Emory University is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

"What I created as a pieace of art that calls attention to these facts that are often overlooked in mainstream Christian discourse," Greenler told Campus Reform, "using the iconography of Jesus that has developed (thanks to artists) over hundreds of years."

Campus Reform covered Greenler's drag performance last year at Glenn Memorial Chapel, a Methodist church affiliated with the university. The organization Emory Pride hosted the event.

In the photo, Greenler poses on the cross with red-painted nails, dons fake blood, and wears a crown of thorns.

"I hope that viewers will find this photograph confrontational,” Greenler states in the accompanying text. "[A]s I have had to confront being called a sinner my whole life for something I believe that Jesus of Nazareth and I may have had in common.”

The photograph is titled "Nailed to Sin," referencing Greenler's own sexuality.

“My faith community was accepting of my gay identity,” Greenler continued, “but vocal condemnation from many Christian institutions was ever present.”

Greenler also questioned the historical accuracy of the Christian faith.

“The legend of Jesus' life is more important to most Christians than the actual life of the historical figure, which is furthered by a lack of reliable recorded history,” he wrote.

He continues, “Raised in a progressive Christian church, I often found myself questioning the biblical depiction of Jesus, wondering what parts of his story were left untold.”

On Friday, local news outlet WSB-TV 2 reported that "Leaders of the north Georgia conference voted Thursday to allow more than 70 churches, mostly in rural Georgia, to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church over their stance on LGBTQ inclusivity."

Campus Reform contacted Emory University and Greenler for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.