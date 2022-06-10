WATCH: University drag show with fake baby even offended this pro-choice LGBTQIA+ ally





Campus Reform obtained an official University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) Instagram story that features a drag queen dancing with a baby doll attached to an 'umbilical cord' underneath his dress at a school event.

In the May 14 video, the performer held a baby doll in the air that was attached to a string tied up to his skirt. The performer then used the prop as a puppet and danced across the stage.

"The #UMNDragShow drag show has begun," the text read on the story.

The university's Instagram account has approximately 27,000 followers.

An anonymous student who told Campus Reform she is "pro-choice" labeled the video as "abhorrent" and said that the performer acted "in poor taste."

"I fully understand and acknowledge that the performer and UWM are both entitled to their own freedom of speech and expression," she said. "However, considering the current political climate concerning the delicate subject of abortion rights in our country, the performer acted in poor taste to say the least, and for it to be posted on the official UWM Instagram page is further disheartening.”

The student confirmed that she is an "ally of the LGBTQIA+ community" and has always felt comfortable attending drag shows, but the event has made her second guess attending future events hosted by the university.

"As an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, I have always felt comfortable attending drag shows: a place I thought was inclusive and safe. Now, I will think twice before attending, especially those sponsored by the university," she said.

According to UWM student Grant Klusmann, the post was a "tasteless" way to "cash in on the trending Roe v. Wade controversy."

"I will defend the right of the school to post such material under the principle of freedom of expression," he told Campus Reform. "However, from a social perspective the video is most definitely tone-deaf, insulting to the personal beliefs of some students, and a poorly timed and tasteless attempt to cash in on the trending Roe V. Wade controversy without saying anything of substance on the issue.”

Likewise, UWM student Quinn Anderson told Campus Reform that the post was "ostraciz[ing]" and condemned the university for taking "polarizing stances."

Another anonymous student told Campus Reform that she was "disturbed" by the video. According to the student, the performance was triggering to her friends who have experienced miscarriages.

"I was disturbed when I saw the image of a drag queen with a baby hanging from a cord," she said. "It’s disturbing and disgusting to see people making a mockery of children and pregnancy when many women struggle to become pregnant in society."

"This was very inappropriate and very triggering to many of my friends who have suffered miscarriages in the past.”

UWM did not respond to Campus Reform's request for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.