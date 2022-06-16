Video
University launches more diversity, inclusion requirements

Northern Arizona University already requires students to take two diversity-related courses in order to graduate.

For Fall 2022, NAU is offering 19 courses that satisfy the U.S. Ethnic Diversity requirement and 17 courses that fulfill the Global Diversity requirement.

Alyssa Patterson '24 | Michigan Campus Correspondent
Thursday, June 16, 2022 3:30 PM

Northern Arizona University (NAU) is dedicating more resources to diversity and inclusion initiatives via its recently launched Diversity Strategic Plan (DSP). 

This university-wide overhaul seeks to “create a framework of action for the university to enhance Diversity and Inclusion throughout the fabric of NAU” and to recognize D&I values “at all levels of the institution."

[RELATED: 'Diversity statements can determine who gets hired at universities']

NAU already requires students to take two diversity-related courses in order to graduate: 3 credits in “U.S. Ethnic Diversity” and 3 credits in “Global Diversity.” As part of the DSP, however, NAU is planning to update this requirement to make students to enroll in at least four diversity courses (12 credits), according to a recent City Journal article

The author of the article, John Sailer, said on Twitter that he included links in his piece to show proof of this change, but the university has since removed the material from their website.

Shortly after I wrote about NAU's requirements, the university removed its general studies page from public access. It looks like they don't want the attention. But as long as NAU mandates an ‘unprecedented’ number of courses that must ‘incorporate critical theory,’ it's going to receive public scrutiny,” Sailer told Campus Reform.

After further investigation, Campus Reform obtained archived meeting notes that Sailer had included in his article. The meeting notes, dated September 2021, show that the university wants to increase their diversity course requirements to 12 credits. 

The notes read, “The 12 credits of diversity requirements are unprecedented and puts NAU at the forefront of higher education.“ 

[RELATED: 'Updated CSU course requirement replaces focus on "global awareness" with "equity and inclusion"']

Regardless of if or when the 12 credit course requirement will be implemented, NAU is officially committed to increasing courses including “diversity-centered learning outcomes by 20%," per the Fall 2020 Strategic Plan. 

There is no shortage of courses students can take falling under the scope of diversity. 

For Fall 2022, NAU is offering 19 courses that satisfy the U.S. Ethnic Diversity requirement and 17 courses that fulfill the Global Diversity requirement.

The University has been contacted for comment, this article will be updated accordingly. 

