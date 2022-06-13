Video
WATCH: Colleges raise tuition...again

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on the sharp increase in college tuition prices heading into the 2022-2023 academic year.

Wyatt Eichholz '24 | Senior Alabama Campus Correspondent
Monday, June 13, 2022 5:00 PM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on the sharp increase in college tuition prices heading into the 2022-2023 academic year. 

Twenty-seven of the top 30 schools in the United States have raised tuition for the 2022-2023 year. 

The University of Southern California hiked prices by 6.96%, and Vanderbilt University tuition has ballooned 11.64% compared to its fall 2019 level. 

Scholars attribute tuition inflation to federal aid, lack of a competitive market, and bloated administrations. Public in-state tuition has risen by as much as 211% over the last twenty years. 

Campus Reform Correspondent Eileen Doolan joins Campus Countdown this week to discuss a lawsuit launched by a former student of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville alleging that the school violated her First Amendment rights. 

Eichholz also highlights a Canadian school’s “land acknowledgment” that forces students to own up to genocide

He also reports on Lia Thomas’ claim during his first public appearance on Good Morning America

Watch the episode above for full coverage of all of these stories. 

