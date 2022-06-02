Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

REPORT: Students must acknowledge benefitting from genocide to take classes

At George Brown College, students must reportedly admit to benefiting from the 'colonization and genocide' of the local native population before they can access online courses.

GBC stated that the statement is not intended to force students into submission to its ideology, but to 'inform through acknowledgement.'

Trending
1
UMKC promotes ‘Angry White Men and How They Ruined the World’
By Ben Zeisloft
2
Duke deletes Israel Birthright trip pictures from Instagram
By Thomas Ross '23
3
WATCH: Student fights to create conservative group on campus
By Alexa Schwerha
4
WATCH: Alexa Schwerha calls out 'selfish' Lia Thomas
By Caroline Cason '22
5
ANALYSIS: Higher tuition rates correlate with more woke programming
By Maria  Colombo '25
6
Christian college upholds 'conservative values,' rejects Critical Race Theory
By Alexa Schwerha
Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Thursday, June 2, 2022 12:42 PM

At George Brown College (GBC), students must reportedly admit that they benefit from the "colonization and genocide" of the local native population before they can access online courses.

GBC is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The statement, mandated through an IT waiver, reportedly requires students to acknowledge the Indigenous people of Toronto and commit themselves to "engage in resistance" to injustice.

It reads:

Students cannot opt out or reject the statement. Those who oppose or refuse to sign the statement are reportedly barred from accessing their classes. 

[RELATED: 'This is not our land': Students pen editorial on 'dark origins' of Thanksgiving]

GBC stated that the statement is not intended to force students into submission to its ideology, but to "inform through acknowledgement."

"This acknowledgement is to generate awareness and offer opportunities for personal reflection," the waiver states.

GBU has a history of imposing land acknowledgements on students, and they are frequently posted on university-sponsored communication channels. 

GBC hosts an additional land acknowledgement on its website.

It reads:

According to the college website, the land acknowledgement is required to be read at speaker events prior to the playing of the national anthem, O Canada. 

The order acknowledges the "historical order" of the land.

It is also used on presentation slides, college-affiliated websites, and in email signatures.

[RELATED: Cornell is the latest university to adopt Native American 'land acknowledgement' statement]

Campus Reform has reported on the rise of land acknowledgements in the United States. In January, Campus Reform spoke to a University of Washington professor who was censored by the administration for promoting an alternative land acknowledgement.

Rather than acknowledge the previous occupation of the property, Stuart Reges included a sentence in his classroom syllabus that suggested the "Coast Salish people" do not own the land currently occupied by the university.

"I acknowledge that by the labor theory of property the Coast Salish people can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land currently occupied by the University of Washington," it read.

The statement was removed from the syllabus by the university. Administrators apologized to students and allowed offended students to switch to a different course under another instructor.

Campus Reform contacted the university for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this