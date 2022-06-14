Universities resume mask mandates... again.

A number of colleges and universities have re-implemented COVID-19 mask mandates for the summer semester.

Campus Reform compared the current mask mandates at four universities to the CDC’s COVID-19 community levels in their respective counties.

Currently, the CDC issues recommendations by guidelines assisted by three levels of transmission: low, medium, and high. County levels are determined based on infection rate and hospitalization.

Masking is only recommended to be mandated if a county is considered a "high" transmission location.





George Washington University - District of Columbia

George Washington University, located in Washington D.C., extended its indoor mask mandate on June 1 after re-instating the policy in April.

Masks are required inside all campus buildings unless actively eating or drinking.

According to the CDC, Washington D.C. currently has a medium level of transmission.

Regardless, the April announcement declared that the mandate would be reinstated due to the "highly transmissible" Omicron variant.

The CDC suggests that when the community transmission level is medium, one should “talk to your healthcare provider about wearing masks indoors in public.”

For medium community transmission levels, the CDC suggests wearing a mask while indoors if one is at a high risk of severe illness.





University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles County

The University of California, Los Angeles resumed indoor masking after recording 870 cases in late May.

Bruins: Mandatory indoor masking will resume at UCLA tomorrow, following a rise in COVID-19 cases locally and on campus: https://t.co/i90MPcrheD — UCLA (@UCLA) May 26, 2022

According to the university, indoor masking is essential to avoid a disruption of in-person learning and graduation ceremonies.

Los Angeles County currently records a medium transmission level, according to CDC data.





Brown University - Providence County

Brown University, located in Providence County, New Jersey, requires masking for individuals not "up to date" with Covid-19 vaccination.

All employees are required to be fully vaccinated in addition to "one booster dose when eligible."

Brown University spokesperson Brian Clark told Campus Reform that exceptions are given for "religious or medical grounds."

"Requests are reviewed by University Health Services clinicians or University Human Resources representatives in consultation, as necessary, with the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity," he stated.

Providence County currently records a medium transmission level.

According to Clark, students at Brown University are not required to adhere to social distancing guidelines—regardless of vaccination state.





Columbia University - New York County

Columbia University updated its masking guidelines on June 7 to require masks "in classrooms and clinical settings" through the summer semester.

Students are advised to wear masks in outdoor campus spaces, as well.

Higher-quality masks such as KN95 or N95 masks are recommended in addition to a cloth mask for "enhanced protection."

COVID-19 vaccinations are required for all faculty, staff members, and students. Booster shots are strongly recommended for faculty and staff and are required for students.

New York County has a medium transmission level.





