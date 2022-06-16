Rising number of LGBTQ youth explained by a 'dash of trendiness'

A Harvard Crimson survey on the demographics of the incoming freshman class found that over one-quarter of new Harvard University identify as LGBTQ+.

Approximately 27% of the Class of 2025 identify as bisexual, gay, lesbian, or questioning.

Additionally, 2.1% identify as genderqueer, non-binary, or "other." This percentage increased from 0.8% in the class of 2024, and 0.2% in the class of 2023.

[RELATED: ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Campuses are never gay enough for the queer left]

According to a recent Gallup poll, 7.1% of the United States population identify as LGBTQ+.

There is a "greater acceptance" of LGBTQ+ people, but "trendiness" shouldn't be ruled out, a recent Queer Majority article states.

“Greater acceptance, the broadening of bisexual identity as more people come to understand that sexuality is a spectrum, and yes, a dash of trendiness, explains why the kids are so queer,” the article reads.



This sentiment was echoed by Bill Maher, host of "Real Time with Bill Maher" on HBO.

On his May 20 episode, Maher addressed the up-tick of LBGTQ+ identifying, as well as the push toward accepting transgender children.

“It’s okay to ask questions about something that’s very new and involves children,” Maher said.

[RELATED: 5 times higher-ed LGBT culture ate itself]

According to a graph displayed on the show, 0.8% of the Silent Generation, 2.6% of Baby Boomers, 4.2% of Generation X, 10.5% of Millennials, and 20.8% of Generation Z identify as LGBTQ.

“If we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054,” Maher joked.

While Maher said that one reason for the increase could be more affirmation for openly self-identifying, he also challenged that social media, peers, and he mused that "trendy" aspects of the community could also factor in the spike.

Campus Reform has reached out to Harvard and Bill Maher for comment. Both have yet to respond.

Follow @Leanadippiee on Instagram.