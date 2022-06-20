'Antiracism educator' calls for more tech 'regulation' to prevent shootings

Self-described "antiracism educator" Tim Wise recently wrote an opinion piece for Politico about the May shooting in Buffalo, New York.

In the article, he blames the incident on the purported lack of anti-racism education, a situation for which he blames conservatives.

According to Wise, the bipartisan support for reform could come from tech censorship to prevent the “algorithmic stream of hatred” on social media.

“For instance: tech industry reforms that might limit the algorithmic stream of hatred pushed to those already gorged on it," he writes.

Campus Reform reached out to Wise for clarification on this argument.

“Algorithms are about how content is escalated in importance within social media, pushed to people, etc. They keep left and right in our bubbles," Wise told Campus Reform.

"Regulation," he continued, "would actually expand the range of ideas to which we were all being exposed."

This proposal echoes University of Michigan associate professor Libbey Hemphill's machine learning technology that detects pro-Trump language on social media.

Campus Reform recently reported on Hemphill's article covering the technology, "To Truly Target Hate Speech, Moderation Must Extend Beyond Civility."

Wise lectures at college campuses on subjects like anti-racism, White privilege, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In February, Wise spoke at Purdue University Northwest in a discussion called “DEI or DOA? How To Move Beyond Window-Dressing to Achieve Institutional Equity.”

In April, Wise was asked to be the keynote speaker for the University of Phoenix Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair.

According to his website, Speak Out, Tim Wise is one of the most “prominent anti-racist writers and educators in the United States.”

He’s the author of the books Dear White America: Letter to a New Minority, Colorblind, and White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son.

Campus Reform has reached out to Purdue University Northwestern and the University of Phoenix and will update accordingly.

