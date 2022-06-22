Another college goes remote due to high gas prices

A community college in North Carolina is going remote on Fridays to help staff deal with soaring gas prices.

Southwestern Community College, located in Sylva, announced earlier this month it would operate remotely one day a week in order to combat record-high gas prices.

"Due to the ever-rising costs of gasoline, Southwestern Community College’s administration has decided to move to virtual operations every Friday starting on June 10 at all SCC campuses and locations," the announcement read.

[RELATED: $1,500 inflation relief payments for staff, 4% tuition increase for students at this university]

Currently, the policy will only impact select faculty previously scheduled for in-person work on Fridays. SCC's only summer course will continue in-person as scheduled, as will all off-campus classes and programming.

"Even though staff members will be working virtually, the college will remain open and fully operational while continuing to provide support for current students and welcoming new and prospective students to enroll for the fall semester," the announcement continued.

The average cost of gas in North Carolina is $4.61. In Jackson County, where the college is located, the average price is $4.67.

The remote Fridays will commence for select faculty through Aug. 3 and then be reevaluated for the fall semester.

[RELATED: WATCH: 'Gotta get that inflation down:' Students are worries about getting a job]

SCC is not the only community college to implement remote options for faculty looking to save a few bucks at the gas station.

In May, Southwest Tennessee Community College (STCC) announced it would allow faculty and students to work and learn remotely to cut down on commuter costs.

Local reporting announced that the virtual setting could be extended through the fall term if costs do not decrease, however, an STCC spokesperson told Campus Reform that the fall schedule has not yet been changed.

Gas prices have strained other factors of college, as well.

In Isabella County, home of Central Michigan University, local police have announced that they will respond to non-emergency calls via phone.

A local gas station in Amherst, Massachusetts, which has been in business for nearly 50 years, suspended gas sales after the owner stated the cost has become too high to sell to his customers.

Amherst is a small college town near three campuses.

Campus Reform has contacted SCC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter