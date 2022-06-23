217 activist groups use Title IX's 50th anniversary to push transgender ideology

Two hundred-seventeen activist groups are demanding that President Biden unveil Title IX revisions to include transgender students on the 50-year anniversary of the law.

On June 15, the National Women's Law Center spearheaded the letter to Biden that implores the Department of Education (DOED) to announce the administration's Title IX revisions by the end of this week.

"In keeping with this commitment and the broad promise of Title IX to prevent all forms of sex-based discrimination, we urge the swift release of a robust proposed rule by the Department of Education (“Department”) by the 50th Anniversary of Title IX on June 23, 2022," the letter states.

[RELATED: 15 states push back against Biden's attempt to strip Title IX protections]

Title IX was enacted by Congress in 1972 and prohibits discrimination based on sex at all federally funded institutions. In April, the DOED announced it would unveil a rewrite of the regulation to include "gender identity" as a protected class.

The update has since been delayed twice after extensive backlash from conservative lawmakers and activists who claim that the updated language would discriminate against women, especially in sports.

The left-wing activists expressed their disappointment that the finalization has continuously been delayed.

"In light of this anniversary and the increasingly urgent need for this rule, we are deeply concerned about the delay in its publication," the letter states. "Even though the Department previously indicated the proposed Title IX rule would be issued in April 2022, no such proposed rule has been published."

The letter also takes aim at a slew of both enacted and pending laws that restrict eligibility for athletes to compete based on gender identity.

Campus Reform has reported on 19 states that imposed restrictions or bans on male athletes transitioning to women-only competitions.

Similar legislation is currently awaiting pending in both Ohio chambers and Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe (D), however, announced in April that he has no intention of signing the bill into law.

According to the activist groups, such laws are "grossly inconsistent with Title IX."

[RELATED: Republican lawmakers are working to advance the 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act']

"A celebration of 50 years of Title IX’s promise to end discrimination on the basis of sex in education will ring hollow if the Department has failed to act to make good on that promise by moving forward in undoing a rule premised on offensive and sexist stereotypes about sex-based harassment," the groups stated.

The 50-year anniversary of Title IX is expected to center around the debate on men competing in women's sports. As liberal activists pack pressure on the administration to rewrite the landmark gender equality act, a rally to preserve Title IX is scheduled for Thursday.

"Our Bodies, Our Sports" is described as a "celebration of Title IX" and will take place in the nation's capitol and feature professional female athletes, lawmakers, and activists.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who competed against Thomas in March and tied for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle, is slated to speak.

Campus Reform contacted the National Women's Law Center, Gaines, and the White House for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter