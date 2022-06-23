WATCH: Congressman says the left’s gender 'utopia' would be 'Hell on earth'





On May 18, Representative Dan Bishop (NC-9) was in attendance at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion during which he asked several witnesses to define a woman.

Abortion activist Aimee Arrambide defined women only by identification, and also went on to say that men can become pregnant and have abortions.

Another witness, Dr. Yashica Robinson, answered the question “I understand that there are people who become pregnant that may not identify [as she/her],” before stating her belief that to use biological pronouns regardless of gender identity is “discriminatory.”

Rep. Bishop joined Campus Reform's Avery Selby to discuss why he asked the question “what is a woman?,” which was popularized by Daily Wire host Matt Walsh and his new documentary What is a Woman?.

In the interview, Rep. Bishop began by explaining his rationale for asking the now famous question.

“Everyone who’s listening to people who are advising Congress about the implications of the Dobbs decision to come or abortion policy need to understand who they’re hearing from… It’s an issue that goes to their credibility,” Bishop remarked.

“They are so bound by their extreme ideology that they can’t converse in normal terms. They can’t speak to ordinary facts. They have to run from them or avoid answering them,” Bishop continued in response to the witnesses.

Bishop explained his thoughts on why this exchange gained so much notoriety, “to most people that doesn’t make sense, that’s why that goes viral.”

“It is an opposite form of organizing society, and they think it will be utopia. I think it would be hell on earth,” he continued in reference to the left’s adaptation of sex and gender.

Rep. Bishop called out the university systems as the origin of left-wing gender ideology.

He responded, “we’re going to have to make sure we’re protecting the rights of conservative minorities on campuses so they can speak out against this and have an opportunity to vie for traditional Western civilization.”

Watch the full interview here.

