Students want to remove Clarence Thomas from law school teaching position

George Washington University (GWU) students are retaliating against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas by circulating a petition to repeal his employment at the institution's law school (GW Law).

The petition is in response to Thomas’s decision last Friday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned the landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Friday's ruling determined there is no constitutional right to abortion. Instead, abortion can be regulated by each individual state.

Yet, the petition, authored by a user named John Kay, reads:

"With the recent Supreme Court decision that has stripped the right to bodily autonomy of people with wombs, and with his explicit intention to further strip the rights of queer people and remove the ability for people to practice safe sex without fear of pregnancy, it is evident that the employment of Clarence Thomas at George Washington University is completely unacceptable."

Thomas, who is a Professorial Lecturer in Law at GW Law, joined the conservative 6-3 majority opinion. However, the conservative justice came under fire for his concurring decision in which he implored the court to "reconsider" cases ruled using substantive due process.

The petition alleges that Thomas creates an "unsafe" environment for students at the GW campus as well as for students at "thousands of campuses across the country."

"Make your voice heard and help us kick Clarence Thomas out of Foggy Bottom," Kay states on the petition, which is just short of 2,900 signatures at the time of publication.

The GWU College Republicans were quick to condemn the petition.

"One of the principal assets of our school is learning from figures across the ideological spectrum," the College Republicans told Campus Reform in a statement.

"While many students at GW are displeased with his rulings on particular cases, the free exchange of ideas and opinions should be valued - not discouraged - at an institution of higher learning like ours," the statement continued. "Removing Justice Thomas from the university will do the greatest disservice to those most fervently propagating this petition."

Meanwhile, the university's College Democrats shared a post on Instagram, providing a link to "sign the petition" on its story Sunday evening.

The chapter was adamant in its disapproval of Friday's decision and issued a statement that blamed a "radical conservative court" for violating "the inalienable rights of women[.]"

"Advocates have branded this decision as protecting unborn children," its statement read. "It is not that."

