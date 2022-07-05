Liberal-dominated CA universities double down on abortion

California colleges and universities were quick to affirm their support for pro-abortion policies soon after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last Friday.

The release of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Center returned the decision to regulate abortion to each individual state and immediately created a divide across the nation as states stake their side of the debate.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared the state an abortion "sanctuary" city from the get-go in 2021. After the Dobbs decision was announced, Newsom signed legislation that protects people who aid, abet, perform, or obtain in-state abortions.

The legislation protects those who travel from out-of-state, as well, aiming at 13 states that enacted "trigger" bans immediately following Roe's downfall. The number of states that ban or severely restrict abortion is expected to grow to 26.

Additionally, California residents will vote in November on whether or not to adopt abortion as a state constitutional right.

Currently, California allows abortions up to viability, with exceptions allowing post-viability abortion if the life or health of the mother is deemed "endangered."

Campus Reform compiled a list of colleges and universities that published a pro-abortion statement after the court ruling.

A Campus Reform analysis of Federal Election Commission data also found that these same colleges donated heavily to Democrat candidates during the 2020 election cycle.

University of California

University of California (UC) President Michael V. Drake issued a June 24 statement on behalf of the nine UC campuses that confirmed the university system would continue to provide, support, and train students to perform abortions.

"This is a sobering moment for many of us at the University of California and throughout the nation," Drake stated. "Today, we stand with California leaders and health care advocates who are taking critical steps to protecting Californians’ human rights and their access to affordable and convenient health care choices."

Drake also perpetuated the narrative that the decision could result in "other fundamental rights to be removed."

However, Justice Stephen Alito explicitly stated in the majority opinion that the Dobbs ruling should not be used to reconsider other precedents not pertaining to abortion.

University of California, Davis

University of California, Davis Chancellor Gary S. May walked the political tightrope by referring to women as "people who can become pregnant" as it reaffirmed its commitment to abortion access.

"UC Davis Health provides all care for all people who can become pregnant," he stated.

The statement was cut short by deferring to Drake's system-wide announcement, however, it concluded by offering a slew of counseling resources to students in distress.

During the 2020 election cycle, 97.51% of employee political donations funded Democrat candidates while 1.66% funded Republican candidates.

University of California, Riverside

University of California, Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox pledged campus allegiance to Drake's statement and committed the school to follow California law on abortion access. Like other colleges in the blue state, UC, Riverside will continue to provide abortion services.

“I stand with President Drake, our leaders in California, and healthcare advocates who are working to protect reproductive healthcare rights," she said. "Today’s decision intensifies the need to fight for human rights protections, but it will not change the services we provide, including reproductive healthcare services."

During the 2020 election cycle, 98.44% of employee political donations funded Democrat candidates while 1.56% funded Republican candidates.

Fresno State University

In a statement published June 25, one-day post-decision, Fresno State University Saul Jimenez-Sandoval dwindled the Dobbs decision down to alleged sexism.

"Roe v. Wade was a milestone in the mindset of America and the world: It empowered women to make choices that were deeply connected to their identities and the pursuit of their dreams," he stated. "Though at times profoundly difficult, these choices could be based on their personal circumstances and goals, not just society’s mores or expectations of what they could and could not be in life."

The statement then said that the school would "champion" and cherish the "basic freedoms" of students, staff, and faculty.

"While the basic protections around a woman’s right to choose will remain in California, as a university that espouses the freedom to be, think, and pursue a professional career, we are committed to supporting and advocating for the rights and standing that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade calls into question."

During the 2020 election cycle, 97.22% of employee political donations funded Democrat candidates, while 2.78% funded Republican candidates.

California State University

California State University (CSU) Jolene Koester issued a June 24 statement that expressed her "profoun[d] sadness" and "dee[p] concern" about the Dobbs decision. She then alleged parents could not "pursue educational and occupational opportunities" while parenting.

She also drove the narrative that "marriage equality" could be at risk.

"Freedom—at its foundation—is about the removal of barriers. The CSU exists to remove barriers to knowledge, understanding, prosperity, and the fulfillment of one's potential. Today's decision is indeed antithetical to the CSU's ideals," she stated. "Our mission is to empower students from all backgrounds to freely pursue their personal and professional dreams as part of a fair and just society."

During the 2020 election cycle, 95.41% of employee political donations funded Democrat candidates while 4.40% funded Republican candidates.

Stanford University

Stanford University's attempt to mitigate partisanship was soiled by law professor Michele Dauber, who called the school's statement on Dobbs "offensive."

Dauber posted the letter to her Twitter account.

Here is the offensive letter that @Stanford sent to students and faculty about the devastating reversal of Roe v. Wade. First, acknowledging anti-abortion people's feelings. Second, wayyyyyyy down in para 3, agrees to follow CA law.



Abortion is healthcare Lloyd. Say it with me. pic.twitter.com/9v3QZqtwhH — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) June 24, 2022

She circled her problem with the letter, highlighting that the college referred to abortion as a "controversial issue."

The second paragraph then recognized that people in the Stanford community are "processing the news differently" and "have strong opinions."

Dauber took issue that the paragraph "acknowledg[ed] anti-abortion people's feelings."

Regardless, the letter confirmed to students and faculty that Stanford would abide by California law and that access to "health" and "well-being resources" would not be affected by the ruling.

During the 2020 election cycle, 95.33% of employee political donations funded Democrat candidates while 3.48% funded Republican candidates.

Santa Monica College

On June 24, Santa Monica College issued a statement on the Roe v. Wade decision that falsely claimed the "constitutional right to abortion" had been revoked.

"We know many in our community are deeply concerned by today’s news and this reversal of a woman’s basic right to choose; many are just beginning to process the immeasurable impact and will continue to do so in the days to come," the statement read.

It then quoted President Joe Biden, who renounced Friday as "a sad day for the Court and for our country."

The statement claimed that the reversal would have a "personal, socioeconomic, and disruptive effect" on women, and may disproportionally target women of color and low-income mothers.

"Santa Monica College affirms our support for the basic human right that SCOTUS has now called into question with this decision," the administration reaffirmed.

The statement was published on behalf of Superintendent and President Kathryn Jeffery, Vice President of Student Affairs Michael Tuitasi, and Interim Associate Dean of Student Life Thomas Bui.

During the 2020 election cycle, 95.25% of employee political donations funded Democrat candidates while 3.96% funded Republican candidates.

California Community Colleges

California Community College Chancellor Eloy Oritz Oakley issued a June 24 statement that warned the decision would lead to a "rise" in pregnancy-related deaths, increase poverty levels, and prevent young parents from receiving an education.

According to Oritz, the reversal of Roe equates to "governmental intrusion and coercion." He, too, perpetuated the narrative that the court decision could be used to put gay marriage and access to contraception at risk.

To that, he reaffirmed that the "Chancellor's Office will continue to be clear in our support for the basic rights that the Supreme Court has called into question with this decision."

"It is critical that California community college students, staff, and administrators engage fully, peacefully, and lawfully in civic life and do all we can to ensure that future generations inherit the vibrant democracy its founders envisioned," Oakley wrote.

