Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

'There is no biblical basis for the ban on abortion,' Yale Divinity School claims

The statement was published on behalf of Dean Gregory Sterling.

The school defines itself as 'interdenominational and completely nonsectarian.'

Trending
1
Columbia embroiled in controversy over alleged fraud in foreign students program
By Logan Dubil  '23
2
College removes swim requirement after allegations of racism
By Kate Anderson 
3
Universities silent on moving tampons out of men's bathrooms during nationwide shortage
By Kate Anderson 
4
DeSantis' new anti-woke law survives legal challenge
By Alexa Schwerha 
5
Public university president emails students pro-abortion message
By Logan Dubil  '23
6
University fails to impose DEI requirements
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Thursday, June 30, 2022 7:00 PM

Yale Divinity School (YDS) published a pro-abortion statement that opposed the recent Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, claiming there is no "biblical basis" for abortion bans.

The statement was published on behalf of Dean Gregory Sterling.

"There is no biblical basis for the ban on abortion," the sentence reads in full.

Sterling cites Exodus 21:22-25 to suggest that the Bible distinguishes between the life of a child and a fetus.

"Simplistic appeals to the biblical traditions are just that, simplistic. Christianity is supportive of human life, but we must work through our traditions with care," Sterling writes. "It is not at all clear that today’s decision reflects a text like Exodus 21:22–25."

[RELATED: REPORT: These Christian universities actively promote abortion providers]

Exodus 21:22 follows the deliverance of the Ten Commandments and outlines Biblical precautions for harming a pregnant woman: 

Sterling argues that the passage does not equate to abortion due to the severity of the punishment, writing, "The only text that deals directly with a fetus is Exodus 21:22–25, and it makes a distinction between the penalty levied on someone who causes a pregnant woman to miscarry versus an injury to the woman herself."

Sterling believes that the overturning of Roe v. Wade does  not "promote life," but instead flaunts"political agendas."

[RELATED: WATCH: Students destroy pro-life memorial at Pepperdine University]

"There are millions of American women who feel violated by today’s decision. They understand that this is not only a decision about abortion, but about women’s rights," he writes. "The decision is a step backward for human rights."

YDS is a graduate branch of Yale University and claims to prepare its students to ordain Christian ministry. 

The school defines "interdenominational and completely nonsectarian."

Campus Reform contacted YDS and Sterling for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this