Most universities issue pro-abortion statements

A Campus Reform analysis of 40 college statements found that 62% of the announcements publicly supported Roe v. Wade.

Only six universities put out pro-life statements.

Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Monday, July 11, 2022 11:11 AM

Colleges and university leadership quickly issued public statements following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month. 

Campus Reform analysis of 40 college statements found that 62% of the announcements publicly opposed the decision. 

The institutions opposed to the decision are as follows:

Adler UniversityBoston UniversityBrandeis University, California State UniversityFresno State UniversityGeorge Washington UniversityMontclair State UniversitySanta Monica CollegeSarah Lawrence CollegeSouthern University Law CenterUniversity of CaliforniaUniversity of California- RiversideUniversity of PennsylvaniaFBX Center for Health & Human Rights at Harvard UniversityStanford Medicine, and the University of Buffalo Health Sciences.

Dartmouth CollegeUniversity of California Davis (UC Davis), and University of Washington Medicine (UW) used ‘inclusive’ language in their statements. 

Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine promised to promote abortion access for "women and people of all genders," while UC Davis and UW opted to use the phrase "people who can become pregnant."

[RELATED: University hospital pledges to keep performing abortions]

A joint statement was also published by the Presidents of Barnard College, Vassar College, Bryn Mawr College, Wellesley College, Smith College, and Mount Holyoke College that recognized “gender identity:”

"As presidents of colleges that were founded for women, we are deeply concerned about the effect this ruling will have on women’s lives and the lives of people of all genders who will be denied or will have limited access to reproductive health care." 

Going against the grain, Liberty UniversityFranciscan University of SteubenvilleCatholic University of America (CUA), Notre Dame University, and Marquette University all reaffirmed a commitment to respecting the sanctity of life.

Each statement traced back to the school's religious roots, issuing a call to action for the pro-life movement to continue supporting both the mother and the child.

"Being pro-life means much more than opposing abortion," the CUA statement read. "The pro-life movement is about building a civilization of love, through a commitment to life at all stages."

The remaining  25% of statements analyzed are politically neutral. 

Those schools include the University of Wisconsin (UW), Duquesne UniversityUniversity of Iowa (UI), Yale UniversityStony Brook University (SBU), Georgetown University, and the University of Utah (UU).

[RELATED: Law professor wants colleges to help students get abortions in post-Roe America]

The statements largely committed the schools to encourage academic discourse and civil debate among the campus communities.

Chatham College's statement assured it would continue its devotion to "furthering women and gender causes" and its commitment to "women, gender equity, and women's health."

Both Princeton University and John Hopkins University stated they would continue to offer abortion services and resources within the boundaries of state laws. 

Campus Reform contacted every institution mentioned for comment and will update accordingly.

