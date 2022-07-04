WATCH: Law student stands up for Clarence Thomas





Last week, Campus Reform Correspondent Tahmineh Dehbozorgi on Fox News to discuss a petition led by George Washington University (GWU) law students to remove Supreme Court JusticeClarence Thomas from his teaching position at the GWU law school.

On Fox & Friends First, Dehbozorgi explained that, while the petition is circulating on the GWU campus, she feels privileged to attend a law school that has a Supreme Court justice as a faculty member.

Dehbozorgi selected GWU's law school due to the variety of viewpoints held by students and faculty.

The petition "is just another cancel culture case motivated by an emotional response to something that students just don't like,” she explained.

Dehbozorgi began her journalism career as a Campus Correspondent with Campus Reform. She graduated from the University of California Los Angeles with Honors, majoring in political science. Her articles have been published in several local and national news outlets.



Read more of Caroline Cason's article's here.