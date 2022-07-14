This is how professors have reacted to the Dobbs decision

Professors from a variety of universities are expressing their disapproval of the Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Forty-seven Boston University School of Law faculty members signed a letter in May to Massachusetts legislators arguing that the Supreme Court's pending opinion disregarded "the constitutional promise of liberty and justice for all."

“If the leaked Dobbs opinion proves to be the final decision, the Court’s ruling would show profound disregard for the health and well-being of pregnant-persons,” the letter reads.

[RELATED: ‘WATCH: Pro-life women celebrate end of Roe v. Wade’]

That same month, University of Minnesota Law professor June Carbone said in a webinar that overturning Roe v. Wade “is going to affect the handling of miscarriages, and women are going to die as a result.”

Many states’ abortion laws clarify that the statute is not to be interpreted as affecting miscarriage care, and most are careful to define illegal abortion only as involving the termination of a living fetus.

Arkansas’ abortion law, for example, says that “[n]othing in this section shall be construed to allow the charging or conviction of a woman with any criminal offense in the death of her own unborn child in utero.”

[RELATED: ‘'Shut down entire cities': Liberal academics are outraged over Roe v. Wade news’]

North Dakota’s abortion law defines illegal abortion in a way that excludes the intention “to produce a live birth or to remove a dead embryo or fetus.”

Sherry Colb, a professor at Cornell Law School, referred to the June 24 decision as Justice Samuel Alito’s “revenge project” on Twitter.

Many women will suffer and die because of SA's revenge project. I hope activists can figure out a way to rob the misogynist curmudgeon of his victory by teaching as many women as possible to remove unwanted raw materials from inside their bodies on their own, in private. — Sherry Colb (@SherryColb) June 24, 2022

“I hope activists can figure out a way to rob the misogynist curmudgeon of his victory by teaching as many women as possible to remove unwanted raw materials from inside their bodies on their own, in private”, Colb wrote.

The “method” Colb refers to is a procedure outside of regulated medical practice that “uses tubing” to create “suction”, thereby killing the fetus, Colb explained to Campus Reform when asked for comment.

She concluded, “it’s not ideal, but it’s better than women having to be live incubators against their will.”

Meanwhile, other professors claimed the overturning of Roe v. Wade is racist.

In an interview for KSTP.com, Asha Hassan, a researcher for the University of Minnesota’s Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity, said that abortion bans are “racist,” citing National Library of Medicine documents demonstrating that black women have abortions at four times the rate that white women do.

According to Hassan, “Those disparities inherently mean that abortion bans are racist policies in the way they impact people. They’re racist because they have the [sic] disproportionate harm and they serve to reinforce systemic white supremacy.”

Campus Reform reached out to Nicole Huberfeld, Rosalind Simson, June Carbone, and Asha Hassan, as well as Boston University, Mercer University, Cornell University, and the University of Minnesota. This article will be updated accordingly.