University hosts a 'Diversity and Inclusion' themed business conference

Florida International University’s (FIU) College of Business is hosting a conference from July 5-9 with the theme “Beyond Diversity and Inclusion: Equity and Fairness in International Business.”

The conference, organized by the Academy of International Business (AIB), is being held at the InterContinental Miami hotel in Florida.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to listen to numerous presentations about why Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are important in the business world.

[RELATED: MBA programs are training America’s future woke corporate leaders]

“Topics discussed at the meeting include diversity, equity and inclusion in international business; the future of research methods in international business; and migration in international business,” FIU News reports.

"Blockchain Technology – A Way to Bring Equity and Inclusion to International Business Processes?," "Improving Gender Inclusion and Equality in Global Value Chains," and "Corporate Board Gender Diversity and Innovation for Environmental Sustainability," are just some of the presentation titles for the FIU event.

Campus Reform reached out to FIU students to get their perspectives on the conference.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: How 12 public universities spent $230K on DEI training over 20 years]

“I would say it’s more to appease liberal sensibilities rather than any actual public image issues they need to handle," Ian Chacín, a business major at FIU, told Campus Reform.

Another FIU business student, who requested to remain anonymous, told Campus Reform he believes the conference is being “used for mostly advertising and public image” purposes.

“Personally I don’t believe DEI should be our biggest priority”, he added. “We should not be forced to be inclusive to one group.”

Daniela Acosta, another FIU student, expressed her confusion regarding the relevance of the conference to Campus Reform.

“Well if the conference is an ‘international business’ conference, I don’t understand what diversity, equity, and inclusion will contribute," she said.

Campus Reform reached out to Florida International University, FIU Business, and the Academy of International Business for comment, but did not receive a response.

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter