Only VA's most elite university defies Youngkin on tuition freeze

All but one public university in Virginia are taking steps to address students' tuition burden after a call to action from the governor.

Earlier this year, Glenn Youngkin requested that the commonwealth's public universities reverse their planned tuition increases, citing inflation.

The University of Virginia (UVA) is the only public university not to announce a plan to reverse its tuition increase. NBC29 reports that UVA students will see a 4.7% tuition and fee increase, raising rates for first-year in-state students to $14,878 and $50,348 for out-of-state students.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), James Madison University (JMU), Virginia Military Institute (VMI), the University of Mary Washington (UMW), Longwood University (LU), and Old Dominion University (ODU) have all promised to reverse fee increases.

[RELATED: Youngkin tells VA universities to cancel tuition increases amid record inflation]

UVA is also the only university in the commonwealth to be ranked in the top 30 national universities by U.S. News.

As Campus Reform has previously reported, 90% of US top 30 schools increased tuition to keep up with record-high inflation.

The decision was made by the university’s Board of Visitors, which consists of 17 governor appointees tasked with making policy changes, hiring decisions, and budget approvals.

UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said to NBC29 that the university will not adjust its tuition rates, citing an "extensive analysis of current economic conditions and University needs, as well as a well-advertised public comment session."

[RELATED: 27 of top 30 universities are increasing tuition again after COVID-era rate hikes]

Governor Youngkin has taken steps to reform higher education in the state of Virginia, including making changes to the Board of Visitors.

On June 30, Youngkin appointed four new members to the board, including Bert Ellis, the president of the Jefferson Council who has been a critic of the board and UVA.

Citing that the university is “overrun with courses that exist for no other purpose but to make a big deal about race and gender,” according to The Jefferson Council, Ellis positions himself in opposition to woke policies and curriculum.

Campus Reform has contacted all colleges and universities in this article as well as the Governor’s office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @alexaschwerha1 on Twitter