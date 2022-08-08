WATCH: Ohio Right to Life director sets the scene for a post-Roe Ohio





Ohio's 6-week abortion ban took effect just hours after Roe v. Wade was reversed on June 24.

Ohio Right to Life Director Mike Gonidakis sat down with Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha to discuss the pro-life movement in the Buckeye State.

The so-called ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ signed by Governor Mike DeWine in 2019, prescribes that “every abortion doctor has to first provide an ultrasound and if they detect the baby’s beating heart, that abortion cannot take place, period,” Gonidakis explained.

In addition to overturning Roe, Gonidakis told Campus Reform that Ohio Right to Life is committed to supporting “common sense” approaches to aiding new mothers, including supporting programs for prenatal care, housing, utility, food assistance programs, and access to child care materials such as diapers and formula.

“We currently provide over $1 billion in aid to women, whether they find themselves in unintended pregnancy or not,” he said. “[There is] a whole package that Governor DeWine put out [on] a website… to demonstrate that we mean business here in Ohio.”

Gonidakis also assured that pro-life activism is far from over. With the Heartbeat Bill in place, the organization will shift its focus to support a bill to completely ban abortion by the end of the year.

“But even when we pass the bill to eliminate abortion in Ohio, we need to, again, create and ensure that our tax dollars are being used wisely… that our tax dollars at the city and county level are used to help women,” he said.

