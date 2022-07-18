Video
Campus Profile: University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at Arlington is a public university. Around 35,064 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Sarah Martin '23 | Texas Campus Correspondent
Monday, July 18, 2022 2:03 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is a public university. Around 35,064  undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    Conservative Organizations:

    Turning Point USA

    ProLife Mavericks

Liberal Organizations:

    Progressive Student Union

    Young Democratic Socialist of America

    Diversity, Racial Equity, & Inclusion

     Gender and Sexuality Alliance

 

University Leadership:

    Jennifer Cowley, President

Board of Regents (UT System)

    Kevin P. Eltife

    Janiece Longoria 

    James C. Weaver

    R. Steven Hicks

    Neelesh Choudary Mutyala

    Christina Melton Crain

    Jodie Lee Jiles

    Kelcy L. Warren

    Nolan Perez

    Stuart W. Stedman 

         

FEC Data on University of Texas at Arlington Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, UTA employee political donations contributed 83.8% to Democrat candidates, while 12% went to Republican candidates.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

UTA has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

 

COVID-19:

UTA is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Campus Reform stories about University of Texas at Arlington:

UT-Arlington students petition against 'culturally insensitive' pro-life display

More than 200 University of Texas, Arlington students signed a petition at a protest calling for the removal of a memorial display organized by a pro-life student group on campus.

Staff image

