Campus Profile: University of Texas at Arlington
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is a public university. Around 35,064 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Turning Point USA
ProLife Mavericks
Liberal Organizations:
Progressive Student Union
Young Democratic Socialist of America
Diversity, Racial Equity, & Inclusion
Gender and Sexuality Alliance
University Leadership:
Jennifer Cowley, President
Board of Regents (UT System)
Kevin P. Eltife
Janiece Longoria
James C. Weaver
R. Steven Hicks
Neelesh Choudary Mutyala
Christina Melton Crain
Jodie Lee Jiles
Kelcy L. Warren
Nolan Perez
Stuart W. Stedman
FEC Data on University of Texas at Arlington Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, UTA employee political donations contributed 83.8% to Democrat candidates, while 12% went to Republican candidates.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
UTA has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
UTA is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about University of Texas at Arlington:
UT-Arlington students petition against 'culturally insensitive' pro-life display
More than 200 University of Texas, Arlington students signed a petition at a protest calling for the removal of a memorial display organized by a pro-life student group on campus.