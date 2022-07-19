WATCH: 'DEI has taken over' civics education





In a May 2022 report, National Association of Scholars Research Associate John Sailer found that public Arizona universities undertone American civics and history courses with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles.

At Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University, “DEI has taken over the aim that we have called civic education,” according to Sailer.

“It focuses on the watchwords of identity politics and… has become institutional policy,” he added.

DEI training is mandatory at Arizonia’s universities but is also being supplied at universities and colleges outside of Arizona, Sailer adds.

As previously reported by Campus Reform, colleges and universities spend thousands to provide DEI trainingand hire DEI staff.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter