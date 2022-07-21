Video
WATCH: Students can’t find the right to abortion in the Constitution

After insisting that abortion is a constitutional right, college students were unable to locate where the Constitution protects abortion.

Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Thursday, July 21, 2022 12:20 PM


In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wadepro-abortion activists insist that abortion is a Constitutionally protected right. 

To find out where abortion supporters base their claim, Campus Reform’s Alexa Schwerha hit the streets of Georgetown to ask abortion supporters to identify where the Constitution expresses the right to an abortion.

Yet, supporters could not find it.

One respondent, for example, guessed the right to an abortion was located “at the end” of the Constitution because “it’s an amendment.” 

Another woman argued that abortion is “having the right to healthcare… [and healthcare] should be established in the Constitution.”

Unable to locate the right to an abortion in the Constitution once more, another respondent claimed that “[p]eople should be able to do what they want with their bodies.”

Most, however, relied on the Fourteenth Amendment's Due Process clause, which was initially cited by the Supreme Court in 1973 to justify Roe v. Wade, and then in 1992 to defend Planned Parenthood in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The Amendment's Due Process clause states that "No state shall...deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law."

However, the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade, argued that the Fourteenth Amendment “makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion” and that the Court was wrong in its original ruling. 

Watch the video above for the full interaction.

