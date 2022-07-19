WATCH: 'Pray for boldness' to 'spread the truth'





Campus Reform’s Avery Selby interviewed Alabama Campus Correspondent Jaden Heard on this episode of “5 Big Questions.”

In a recent viral Campus Reform video, Heard asked male students to define a man.

He said the inspiration for the video came after attending a Matt Walsh event on the topic of men in women’s sports, and following an earlier video by Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha where students struggled to define a woman.

Heard further explained that he wanted to show the other side of this debate, and felt confident that men on his campus could easily define a man.

“That was my thought process, just showing the world, the young generation, we’re not confused," he said.

As a controversial figure on his campus, Heard has received personal attacks for being a Black man with strong conservative beliefs.

“People know who you are when you step foot on campus and make these statements,” Heard said.

He described the state of higher education as a key part of the American Dream, but now is “on the decline.” Heard explained, “They’re teaching you what to think instead of teaching you how to think.”

As an advocate for conservative values on campus, Heard offered some advice to those who may feel intimidated to speak out.

He encouraged students to join Campus Reform as a correspondent or by submitting a tip about the liberal bias they’re experiencing, along with making small changes in student government and starting organizations on campus.

"If you’re a Christian, pray for love, pray for boldness to step out of your comfort zone, and to spread the truth," Heard said.

