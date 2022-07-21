Students raise over $37k to sue Christian university for upholding 'Biblical standards'

Seattle Pacific University (SPU) students are raising $75,000 to help pay for a lawsuit against their Christian school for retaining a staff policy that prohibits faculty from engaging in behavior that contradicts "Biblical standards.”

The SPU Protest Fund has garnered $37,528 at the time of this publication.

On May 25, the group 'Seattle Pacific LGBTQ+ Protest' launched a sit-in demonstration, demanding the SPU’s Board of Trustees publicly disclose who voted to retain the policy and for those members to resign from their positions for holding "homophobic" beliefs.

[RELATED: Christian university commissions pro-LGBTQ, pro-Democratic murals for dormitory]

In June, Campus Reform reported on the protests that followed.

However, Board of Trustees Chairman Dean Kato rejected the demands in a letter to student organizers Leah Duff and Tayler Hart, citing that the policy is "consistent with the University’s mission and Statement of Faith that reflect a traditional view on biblical marriage and sexuality."

The Statement of Faith affirms “the historic Christian faith, as attested in the divinely inspired and authoritative Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments,” which defines marriage as "between one man and one woman."

[RELATED: Christian university commissions pro-LGBTQ, pro-Democratic murals for dormitory]

Seattle Pacific LGBTQ+ ended the nearly two-month sit-in on July 1, announcing its intention to take legal action on Instagram.

They wrote, “This is not a decision that we take lightly, but it is a decision we believe will protect the future of our university.”

Campus Reform contacted all parties mentioned for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter