No results

WATCH: Religious student denied leadership role

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Wyatt Eichholz reports on a University of Houston student who was denied a position in the Student Government Association after quoting a Bible verse.

Wyatt Eichholz '24 | Senior Alabama Campus Correspondent
Monday, July 25, 2022 2:29 PM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on a University of Houston student who was denied a position in the Student Government Association (SGA) after quoting a Bible verse.

Student Mya Little, candidate for Associate Justice in the SGA supreme court, sparked an explosive debate over her personal religious beliefs that cost her the seat, according to the student newspaper The Cougar

SGA Senate Speaker Aryana Azizi told the newspaper the quote was “tone deaf,” arguing that it was inappropriate to be “preaching about religion” in the context of recent US Supreme Court decisions and in her words, “the clear lack of separation of church and state in our federal government.”

Campus Reform Correspondent Alice Seeley joins Campus Countdown this week to discuss a $40,000 Department of Health and Human Services grant made to New York University to study why kids “Whiteness and maleness over other identities.” The three-year study is based on the hypothesis that children apparently come to believe that white males are superior.

Eichholz also covers yet another state university system’s decision to drop standardized test scores for admissions because of “underlying biases,” and a recent paper that claims that dog names can elicit racism.

