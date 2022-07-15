Video
No results

Another university removes SAT/ACT requirements

The University System of Maryland's Board of Regents recently approved a proposal to no longer require students to submit their SAT/ACT test scores as part of the college application process.

The twelve individual schools within the system can maintain the SAT/ACT requirement but are under no obligation to do so.

Elaine Gunthorpe '24 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Friday, July 15, 2022 1:49 PM

The University System of Maryland (USM) has approved a proposal to no longer require students to submit their SAT/ACT test scores as part of the college application process. 

USM's Board of Regents approved the proposal earlier this summer. As a result, the twelve individual schools within the system can maintain the SAT/ACT requirement but are under no obligation to do so. 

“ACT/SAT is often a barrier to admission and GPA is a strong (and often stronger) indicator of student success,” the proposal reads.

[RELATED: MIT reinstates SAT/ACT requirement, argues the tests help promote diversity on campus]

USM Media Relations and Web Officer Mike Lurie told Campus Reform that the new policy is based on students' experiences during COVID-19. 

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, SAT and ACT testing was not available to high school students preparing to apply for college admission,” Lurie said.

He added that “[h]storically, standardized test scores have been a barrier for many students, with some built-in biases that have impacted under-represented minorities and first-generation college applicants.”

[RELATED: What does it take to get into Harvard? Not the SAT for another four years.] 

Not everyone agrees with the move, however.

The proposal records board member Andy Smarick arguing that removing these requirements will “take away a long-used, objective measure that is free of human bias." 

Joann Boughman, senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at USM, responded by claiming SAT/ACT requirements are “biased."

Campus Reform reached out to Joann Boughman and Andy Smarick for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

