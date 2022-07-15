Another university removes SAT/ACT requirements

The University System of Maryland (USM) has approved a proposal to no longer require students to submit their SAT/ACT test scores as part of the college application process.

USM's Board of Regents approved the proposal earlier this summer. As a result, the twelve individual schools within the system can maintain the SAT/ACT requirement but are under no obligation to do so.

“ACT/SAT is often a barrier to admission and GPA is a strong (and often stronger) indicator of student success,” the proposal reads.

USM Media Relations and Web Officer Mike Lurie told Campus Reform that the new policy is based on students' experiences during COVID-19.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, SAT and ACT testing was not available to high school students preparing to apply for college admission,” Lurie said.

He added that “[h]storically, standardized test scores have been a barrier for many students, with some built-in biases that have impacted under-represented minorities and first-generation college applicants.”

Not everyone agrees with the move, however.

The proposal records board member Andy Smarick arguing that removing these requirements will “take away a long-used, objective measure that is free of human bias."

Joann Boughman, senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at USM, responded by claiming SAT/ACT requirements are “biased."

Campus Reform reached out to Joann Boughman and Andy Smarick for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.