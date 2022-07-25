SURVEY: Liberal faculty at Harvard outnumber conservatives 82-1

A survey conducted by Harvard University student newspaper The Harvard Crimson revealed that the number of liberal-identifying faculty in the Arts and Sciences Department has increased, and only around 1% of faculty identify as conservative.

According to the July 13 survey report, 82.46% of faculty surveyed identify as “liberal” or “very liberal,” 16.08% identify as “moderate,” and a mere 1.46% identify as “conservative.” No faculty identified as “very conservative.”

The survey also revealed an increase in self-identifying “very liberal” faculty from the previous year.

“A little over 37 percent of faculty respondents identified as 'very liberal'— a nearly 8 percent jump from last year,” The Crimson reported.

According to the department’s website, Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences is the largest division of the university.

One of the survey questions asked faculty members if they were in support of improving ideological diversity within the department by hiring more “conservative-leaning professors.” Only around 25% of respondents supported the idea.

Additionally, 31% of respondents “opposed hiring conservative professors to increase ideological diversity,” and 44% said “they neither supported or opposed it.”

Campus Reform reached out to Harvard University, FAS, and The Harvard Crimson for comment, but did not receive a response.

