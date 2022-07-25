Video
SURVEY: Liberal faculty at Harvard outnumber conservatives 82-1

The number of self-identifying 'very liberal' faculty increased 8% from last year to 37% total, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Less than 2% of faculty identify as conservative.

Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Monday, July 25, 2022 3:52 PM

A survey conducted by Harvard University student newspaper The Harvard Crimson revealed that the number of liberal-identifying faculty in the Arts and Sciences Department has increased, and only around 1% of faculty identify as conservative.

According to the July 13 survey report, 82.46% of faculty surveyed identify as “liberal” or “very liberal,” 16.08% identify as “moderate,” and a mere 1.46% identify as “conservative.” No faculty identified as “very conservative.”

[RELATED: ‘ANALYSIS: 92% of Harvard newspaper's Israel reporting has negative bias’]

The survey also revealed an increase in self-identifying “very liberal” faculty from the previous year.

“A little over 37 percent of faculty respondents identified as 'very liberal'— a nearly 8 percent jump from last year,” The Crimson reported. 

According to the department’s website, Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences is the largest division of the university.

[RELATED: ‘If Harvard's graduating class was the Senate, it'd have a filibuster-proof progressive majority: poll’]

One of the survey questions asked faculty members if they were in support of improving ideological diversity within the department by hiring more “conservative-leaning professors.” Only around 25% of respondents supported the idea.

Additionally, 31% of respondents “opposed hiring conservative professors to increase ideological diversity,” and 44% said “they neither supported or opposed it.”

Campus Reform reached out to Harvard University, FAS, and The Harvard Crimson for comment, but did not receive a response.

