Campus Profile: St. Petersburg College
St. Petersburg College is a public college in Florida. Around 26,430 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
The LGBTQ+ Club
University Leadership:
Tonjua Williams, President
Board of Trustees
Thomas Kidwell
Jason Butts
Katherine E. Cole
Nathan Stonecipher
Deveron M. Gibbons
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for the SPC.
COVID-19:
SPC is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.