Campus Profile: St. Petersburg College

St. Petersburg College is a public college in Florida. Around 26,430 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.

Emma Arns '26 | Tennessee Campus Correspondent
Monday, July 25, 2022 7:57 PM

St. Petersburg College is a public college in Florida. Around 26,430 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

Conservative Organizations: 

(None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

    The LGBTQ+ Club

 

University Leadership:

    Tonjua Williams, President

    Board of Trustees

    Thomas Kidwell

    Jason Butts

    Katherine E. Cole

    Nathan Stonecipher

    Deveron M. Gibbons

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for the SPC.

COVID-19:

SPC is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

