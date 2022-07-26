Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Libraries partner with 'Queer Archives' to create LGBTQI+ collection

The purpose of the University of Arizona's partnership is to 'capture the histories and stories of LGBTQI+ communities.'

'Generally, these types of things are more designed to virtue signal than actually solve problems,' a UA student told Campus Reform.

Trending
1
Christian university lets students register their preferred pronouns
By Robert Schmad  '23
2
SURVEY: Liberal faculty at Harvard outnumber conservatives 82-1
By Logan Dubil  '23
3
WATCH: Students can’t find the right to abortion in the Constitution
By Alexa Schwerha 
4
'Binding for Beginners': University spends over $200k on LGBTQ+ initiatives
By Emily Sturge  '25
5
Only VA's most elite university defies Youngkin on tuition freeze
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
Dog names are racist, according to scholars
By Terrance Kible  '24
Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 8:02 PM

The University of Arizona (UA) recently partnered with Arizona Queer Archives (AQA) to add a special collection of LGBTQ-related material to its libraries.

According to the school, the purpose of the partnership is to “capture the histories and stories of LGBTQI+ communities.”

“Special Collections added LGBTQI as an area of emphasis in 2022 with nearly thirty collections including those transferred from AQA,” the UA libraries website explains.

The official AQA archives feature drawings of oral sex, a coloring book for children “about not conforming to gender roles,” a “c**t” coloring book, and comics strips about polyamory.

It’s unclear which material from AQA will be included in the university's libraries.

[RELATED: This is how LGBTQ inclusivity rankings work]

UA student Kunal Lobo called out the new archive section for failing to be inclusive, despite the stated goal of the archive.

“[G]enerally these types of things are more designed to virtue signal than actually solve problems,” Lobo told Campus Reform.

“For example, if you cared about LGBT (the other letters are mostly made up) inclusion, you wouldn’t put them in a separate section. You would put them in whatever section is relevant.”

Agnes Dinunzio, graduate student in the UA School of Information, by contrast, supports the project.

Dinunzio told Campus Reform, "Despite supposed values of neutrality and objectivity that belie the historical profession, in reality, some forms of information, identities, and organizations are privileged over others."

[RELATED: Rising number of LGBTQ youth explained by a 'dash of trendiness']

Lobo added, “The fact that there is a separate section specifically for ‘queer’ people is not inclusive at all, it’s segregation.

Campus Reform recently reported on a similar project at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, called ‘Queerolina.’

The UNC exhibit featured oral histories of anonymous sex and bathroom “glory holes" on and around the university.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Arizona, the school’s library, and Arizona Queer Archives for comment, but did not receive a response. Jamie Ann Lee is currently away on sabbatical and is unavailable for comment. 

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this