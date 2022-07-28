Campus Profile: California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
Cal Poly is a public university in San Luis Obispo, California. Around 21,447 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (‘Cal Poly’) is a public university. Around 21,447 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
CalPoly Republicans
Students for Life
TPUSACalpoly
Liberal Organizations:
Asexual Association
Gender Equity Center
LGBTQ Campus Life
Multicultural Center
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
Student Diversity and Belonging
The Men & Masculinities Program
Womxn in Mechanical Engineering
Young Democratic Socialists of America at Cal Poly
CalPoly Democrats
University Leadership:
Jeffrey D. Armstrong, President
Cal Poly Foundation Board
William H. Swanson
Charles L. Harrington
John A. Ronca Jr.
Michael Abbott
Michael J. Applegate
Philip S. Bailey Jr.
Stephen J. Barnard
Paul R. Bonderson Jr.
Lloyd H. Dean
Hilary DeCesare
Scott Gaudineer
Basia Gillespie
Trevor Harding
Mark Harris
Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore
Richard C. Jacobsen Jr.
Jerry Lohr
Jim Marderosian
Laura M. Pickering
John F. Salmonson
Kenric B. Stone
Robert C. Taylor Jr.
Stan Van Vleck
Cynthia Vizcaíno Villa
Robert E. Wacker
Kenny Wu
Zachary Smith
Marc Benadiba
OpenSecrets Data on California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 87.2% of Cal Poly employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.1% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Cal Poly has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional
COVID-19:
Cal Poly is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo:
Cal Poly seeks to close ‘equity and achievement gap’ by redistributing wealth via student fees
California Polytechnic University is planning to increase student fees by thousands of dollars, for the purpose of redistributing the money to chosen students in the form of financial aid.
Pro-life memorials vandalized at two California universities
Leftist vandalism struck early this semester as two pro-life memorials were disrupted at two California colleges. [A] video surfaced that apparently recorded pro-choice activists stomping on pink crosses planted in a pro-life demonstration at California Polytechnic State University.