No results

Campus Profile: Meredith College

Meredith College is a private women’s college in Raleigh, North Carolina. Around 1,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Jasmine James '23 | Correspondent
Thursday, July 28, 2022 3:04 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

   

Conservative Organizations:

Meredith College College Republicans

 

Liberal Organizations:

Meredith College Democrats

Spectrum

 

University Leadership:

   Dr. Jo Allen, President

    Board of Trustees

    Yvette M. Brown

    Charles Royal

    Carolyn Leith

    Adrienne Cole

    Alma Ammons Hoffmann

    Andrea Oakley Fox

    Ann Lowery

    Bill Crouch

    Brenda Parks Hughes

    Carol Boyd Tillman

    Chris Rolfe

    Chuck Stuber

    Claire Sullivan Slaughter

    David Branch

    David L. Warren

    David Williams

    Deborah Stanley McNeill

    Donna Wilson Thagard

    Elizabeth Triplett Beam

    Ella Plyler Frantz

    Frances Jennings Teter

    H. Alexander Holmes

    James Gaynor

    Jena Muntz Gallagher

    Jenn Mann

    Lee Canipe

    Lena Epps Brooker

    Leslie Landis Hayes

    Lisa Robie Poole

    Patricia Armstrong Johnson

    Patty Whisnant Cease

    Quintala Parham

    Richard Urquhart

    Sarah Parker

    Silda A. Wall Spitzer


Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Meredith College.

 

COVID-19:

Meredith College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Staff image

