Campus Profile: Meredith College
Meredith College is a private women’s college in Raleigh, North Carolina. Around 1,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Meredith College College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Meredith College Democrats
Spectrum
University Leadership:
Dr. Jo Allen, President
Board of Trustees
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Meredith College.
COVID-19:
Meredith College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.